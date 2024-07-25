Who Makes McDonald's Beef Patties?

Be it a classic Big Mac or a hearty Quarter Pounder, the core ingredient that these McDonald's burgers can't do without are the ground beef patties. Some of you fast food fans out there might have wondered how McDonald's patties came to be while chomping down on that burger. Well, there aren't dedicated burger-shapers pressing fresh patties from a bucket of ground beef working behind the counter at each McDonald's. To streamline the operation, McDonald's buys all of its ingredients — from the beef patties in the burgers to the coffee it brews — from external vendors.

These vendors will handle everything from sourcing the beef from local farms to shaping and flash-freezing the patties for transport (there are videos documenting the mesmerizing process). Then, these packaged patties are shipped to McDonald's locations nationwide to fill your Big Macs and Double Cheeseburgers. The only notable exception is the Quarter Pounder: The patties for this particular burger are cooked on the spot when you order in most U.S. states. This beef, though, will still come from a supplier. Fortunately, McDonald's is quite open about its suppliers. According to its website, all the beef patties used in the U.S. come from a company called Lopez Foods.