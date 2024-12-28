The Evolution Of McDonald's Meal Packaging

It's no secret that McDonald's has a long and complicated history. Since the franchise first began, there have been so many changes and evolutions, from various discontinued menu items to how the Happy Meal came to be. There is so much history that McDonald's has its own museum just to house and archive it all!

Every aspect of McDonald's has its own history, including the packaging for the meals. While the golden arches have been present since the first franchise location opened, other aspects like the red french fry box didn't come until years later. Additionally, the materials used to make the packaging itself have changed to account for sustainability and the environment as a whole.

To this day, packaging at McDonald's is still evolving. A few years ago, packaging had a major makeover, which introduced minimalist but colorful iconography to the public. Still, it took several decades to get to this point, and no doubt the appearance of McDonald's packaging will continue to evolve again several decades from now.