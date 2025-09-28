6 Burgers At Wahlburgers, Ranked Worst To Best

When it comes to celebrity restaurant franchisees, Mark Wahlberg is one of the notable ones founding and financing the franchise brand Wahlburgers. Along with his brothers Donnie and Paul, they opened the first Wahlburgers in 2011, which now stands at 32 locations internationally. The restaurant has enjoyed a level of celebrity nearly as big in scope as that of the brothers, landing an A&E channel reality show in 2014.

The restaurant chain has an assortment of casual dining fare (Wahlbites), a full bar (Wahlbrewski), and a gift shop for branded merchandise (Wahlmerch), but the real draw is the burgers (you can see where they got the name). For a place that makes burgers its main event, it keeps things simple with just half a dozen burger concepts on the menu. Additionally, you can add as many different toppings and condiments as you like to make your own Wahlsterpiece (the urge to "Wahl-" everything is contagious). The following is a ranking of Wahlburgers' burger options offered at its Las Vegas location. You can find a full explanation of our methodology at the end, but the main criteria was taste.