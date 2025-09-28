6 Burgers At Wahlburgers, Ranked Worst To Best
When it comes to celebrity restaurant franchisees, Mark Wahlberg is one of the notable ones founding and financing the franchise brand Wahlburgers. Along with his brothers Donnie and Paul, they opened the first Wahlburgers in 2011, which now stands at 32 locations internationally. The restaurant has enjoyed a level of celebrity nearly as big in scope as that of the brothers, landing an A&E channel reality show in 2014.
The restaurant chain has an assortment of casual dining fare (Wahlbites), a full bar (Wahlbrewski), and a gift shop for branded merchandise (Wahlmerch), but the real draw is the burgers (you can see where they got the name). For a place that makes burgers its main event, it keeps things simple with just half a dozen burger concepts on the menu. Additionally, you can add as many different toppings and condiments as you like to make your own Wahlsterpiece (the urge to "Wahl-" everything is contagious). The following is a ranking of Wahlburgers' burger options offered at its Las Vegas location. You can find a full explanation of our methodology at the end, but the main criteria was taste.
6. The Impossible Burger
This first burger is kind of like bringing a knife to a gun fight, which is why it ranks last. Wahlburgers adds plenty of toppings to this vegetarian option, with such bells and whistles as white cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, house-made chili-spiced tomatoes, and Paul's signature Wahl Sauce. All in all, it is a pretty fancy presentation for a meatless burger. The flavors elevate the protein to a level where one could suspend disbelief.
The plant-based patty is the real sticking point, as how you feel about Impossible meat will make or break this one for you. Also, aside from the experience of eating it, it makes you wonder why you are ordering it at all. It's cooked on the same grilling surface as the other burgers, so it isn't an option for those on a vegan diet. If you're trying to cut down on red meat, you're basically trading zero cholesterol for significantly higher sodium.
5. BBQ Bacon
BBQ bacon is a staple burger, and Wahlburgers' attempt to elevate it will likely please bacon barbecue burger completists. Everyone else may come away a bit confused, as the otherwise sensible white cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and bacon toppings clash with fresh jalapeño slices and avocado spread. It's like some corporate Wahlflower decided mid-conception this was also a California fiesta burger. Instead, it should swap out the avocado and jalapeño for the delicious crispy onions that Wahlburgers serves as one of its sides. Now, that is a proper BBQ bacon burger!
Ultimately, this ranks where it does because of the confusing combination of toppings. While you've got to love jalapeños on burgers, the added tanginess of flavorful pickled jalapeños would be the better choice here. They also don't use the best bacon burger patty cooking method that would elevate this dish to another level.
4. The Our Burger
Nothing like a classic, simple burger to provide the best indication of Whalburgers' overall grill game. By that logic, this one enjoys a middle ranking and says "Wahlburgers is solid, but not spectacular." American cheese, lettuce, pickle, onion, and Wahl Sauce (a blend of ketchup, mayonnaise, sriracha, onions, and parsley) come together to create an offering good enough to previously rank number four in our ranking of fast food burgers. But ultimately, there are more inspiring iterations of the same burger elsewhere.
This burger has a single patty, but comes as a double as well. It is also available in both regular and smash burger variations. Everyone loves a well-executed smash burger, but having both options on the menu seems less an execution of choice and more a hop on the burger trend bandwagon. As long as this one is offered two ways, you should go for the original patty.
3. O.F.D.
O.F.D. stands for "Originally From Dorchestah" (Dorchester spelled with a pronounced accent), so it's a tribute to the Boston neighborhood where the Wahlberg's grew up. Wahlburgers' take on the mushroom Swiss burger mostly hits the mark, but likely would have tasted better without the addition of bacon. The tomato jam is a nice touch that also somehow feels like it came from an AI-run algorithm of what's trending. This one has great flavors, earning its place in the ranking.
Back to the bacon. America seems bacon-obsessed, and businesses love to capitalize on that by putting it on practically everything. But isn't the whole point of a mushroom Swiss burger to offer something in the way of a more nuanced, less meat-forward burger variety? Do yourself a favor and order this one without the bacon for a less-cluttered experience, or try these unique fried burger toppings instead.
2. Pepperoni Smash
Wahlburgers has a pizza burger that's actually one of the better ones they offer, and is one of the only other burgers that comes smash-style. The provolone deployed here offers an exceptional cheese pull, and the julienned pepperoni is a distinctive and welcome alternative to an otherwise bacon-on-a-burger blitzkrieg. Rosemary tomato jam and garlic buttered buns round out an overall pizza-like experience. The cheesy responsiveness and novelty toppings earn this one a number two ranking.
Speaking of smash burgers, it is interesting to note that while you are getting two patties in a smash burger and only one in a regular burger, we're basically talking about the same amount of burger. That said, while I'm sure you could ask for any burger on the menu to be prepared either way, this example of pepperoni near-perfection likely benefits from the crispy, caramelized crust of the smashed patties.
1. The Super Melt
Wahlburgers' take on the classic patty melt produces a result worth coming back for, and comes in at number one! To paraphrase "Saturday Night Live's" Stefon, this one has it all — caramelized onions, melted cheese, pickles, and mustard combine for a gooey, juicy, umami-filled yet tangy flavor delivery system. This spot-on combo of burger and grilled cheese is a perfect example of why the patty melt has become a beefy diner staple.
The mustard here is an absolute deal-maker, meshing with the pickles for a heightened zing that cuts through any burger greasiness. It's nice to see caramelized onions make a Wahlburgers appearance, though someone tell them there's an opening on the BBQ Bacon burger (or the O.F.D, for that matter). The Texas toast-style thick bread is nicely grilled, crispy and crunchy on the outside, and fluffy on the inside. The difference between burgers and patty melts gives this dish an edge that places it at the top.
Methodology
There wasn't a lot of rocket science to this one. I sampled every burger on menu at the Las Vegas Wahlburgers location. The main considerations were how the toppings interacted with each other as well as the burger they accompanied. As each of these burgers was comparable in terms of size, it all came down to flavor. That being said, flavor is in the mouth of the beholder (betaster?).
Other Wahlburgers locations may very well have different offerings, but you're likely to find most of these at a location near you. Just keep in mind that you're paying for the Wahlberg (er, -burg) name and brand experience.