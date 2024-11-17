The Underrated Flavors You Should Be Adding To Pickled Jalapeños

For those who crave the iconic kick of jalapeños, there's almost no wrong way to enjoy them, from guacamole to fried poppers filled with cream cheese. But the pickled jalapeño stands alone in its unique appeal, being slightly milder in heat level and chewier in texture, while delivering a tart acidity that pops in any dish.

You can easily find pickled jalapeños on your grocer's shelves, but when you make them at home, you also have the opportunity to customize them with flavors that will bring extra depth — the only conundrum is which ones to use. Fortunately, Chowhound had a chance to speak to an expert for guidance on where to start. Angelo Sosa, executive chef of Kembara and Tía Carmen in Phoenix, Arizona, and Carmocha and Tía Carmen in Indian Wells, California, took the time to share his thoughts on elevating your acidified jalapeños.

"I like to add allspice, cinnamon, cumin, chimayo chile, and bay leaf," he tells Chowhound. He added that this combination of ingredients offers "a unique balance of floral/warm spice levels to the jalapeños."