The Best Bacon Cheeseburgers Use A Pinwheel Shape

Heads-up, burger lovers; there might be a better way to make a bacon cheeseburger. It's a hot take, especially when you consider the debate on how to throw together the absolute best burger in town. After all, every home cook and celebrity chef makes their own "perfect" burger. Bobby Flay melts his cheese after the hamburger has cooked, for example, and Gordon Ramsay pre-melts his cheese. Meanwhile, Alton Brown loves to make smashburgers and Giada De Laurentiis uses an Italian-inspired burger mix. But you should try making a burger in a completely different way. Instead of flattening the meat out, roll it up and cook it in a pinwheel laced with bacon.

These aren't the puff pastry-wrapped bacon cheeseburger pinwheels you may envision. Those are flaky and saturated with butter, more pastry than burger. Instead, these pinwheel-style burgers are a twist on a hamburger with recipes circulating online that involve rolling up hamburgers inside long strips of bacon. Sizzle, smoke, or grill that up like you would a hamburger and put it on a hamburger bun.