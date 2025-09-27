Don't Bother Refrigerating These 9 Condiments

Refrigeration is necessary for many foods in order to keep them safe to eat, but several products seem to be in a gray area. Some people insist certain products have to be refrigerated, and others say keeping them in the pantry or on the counter is totally fine. Condiments are at the center of many of these debates, so we took a closer look, and the answer to whether or not condiments should be refrigerated is: Sometimes no, but it depends.

The ingredients, cooking process, and storage conditions all play a role in whether something can stay in your cupboard after you open it. Specific ingredients help prevent bacterial growth while others promote it; whether the product is homemade or store-bought is another issue. How quickly you use the items is a huge clue, and how hot or cold your home gets is yet another factor that can turn a normally shelf-stable condiment into a refrigerator resident. Heat, light, air exposure, and time all promote the degradation of food products. You need to know what can affect the quality and safety of condiments so that you can adjust the storage location as required. But even if you have a policy of refrigerating or freezing everything, it helps to know what can stay unrefrigerated in case there's a power outage, and you need to know which foods to toss. With all that in mind, here are nine condiments that, in most cases, you don't need to bother refrigerating.