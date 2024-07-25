The Reason Honey Solidifies And How To De-Crystallize It

The process of making honey is nothing short of impressive. It begins as nectar, a sugary liquid that is produced by flowers. Then, bees play an integral role in its formation by collecting that nectar, bringing it to their hives, and breaking it down into simple sugars. This process occurs both in the bees' stomachs and through the mouth-to-mouth passing of the honey before it is deposited into the honeycomb. Using their wings, the bees reduce the water content within the broken-down sugars even further and the result is delicious honey.

Advertisement

Surprisingly, honey is a food that doesn't expire; this is due to it being low in water, and high in sugar and acid. You may have thought otherwise though, if you have opened your pantry only to find that your honey is completely rock solid and has a crystal-like texture and darker color. That's a process called crystallization, and it happens because of the natural sugars within the honey. While honey is always safe to eat, it can be frustrating to see it has unexpectedly crystallized when you go to use it. Instead of tossing it, take a couple of extra steps to get it back to its liquid state.