Does Vinegar Need To Be Stored In The Refrigerator? Ina Garten Thinks So

With refrigerator organization being a lifelong pursuit, it's nice to be able to store ingredients in cabinets or that classic cool, dark place whenever possible. Open peanut butter is the classic example that does just fine in the pantry, but some folks stick it in the fridge in any case. Ina Garten does the same with her collection of vinegar.

"For anything I'm making, if it has like a little splash of vinegar, it just gives it an edge and wakes everything up," Garten told Food & Wine. "And I keep them in the fridge," she said. "I know a lot of people keep them in the pantry. I might take hell for this, but I just find that they don't develop bacteria in the fridge." Although we doubt anyone's sharpening their pitchforks for the Barefoot Contessa, white vinegar does not require refrigeration for safety. However, a lot of varieties' flavor can change when kept at room temperature over time. This can alter the dynamic of marinades, salad dressings, and other recipes down the line.