Ree Drummond's Sneaky Trick For Making Baked Goods Taste High Effort (Without All The Work)
Sometimes, you want to create an impressive dessert, but you can't — or don't want to — move through all the effort that comes with baking something from scratch. Whether you're putting together a last-minute dessert for a work potluck or you're trying to impress guests but don't have the time to spend hours in the kitchen, The Pioneer Woman aka Ree Drummond has a fantastic tip that will elevate the taste of your baked goods from "this probably came from a box" to "this tastes like heaven." Topping brownies, cupcakes, or bar cookies with homemade cream cheese frosting is simple, quick, and will fool everyone into thinking you went into all-out sweet treat mode.
Homemade cream cheese frosting is Drummond's go-to when she wants to create something impressive but doesn't have the time or energy to put into a super high-effort dessert (like her uber-decadent tres leches cake). The rich flavor of cream cheese frosting pairs well with both lighter and heavier desserts. When added to a light dessert — like angel food cake topped with strawberries — cream cheese frosting becomes the star of the show, adding a cheesecake-esque flavor to everything it touches. When added to a heavier dessert — like sticky buns — the slightly sour notes of the cream cheese work to balance out excessive sweetness.
Pro tips for creating spreadable, flavor-packed cream cheese frosting
If it's your first time making cream cheese frosting, you're in luck — the versatile dessert topper is super forgiving, and you'll be able to adjust the flavor as you go. To start, you'll want to be sure your cream cheese is at room temperature (if you're in a rush, you've got options to soften your cream cheese quickly). Softened cream cheese helps to reduce lumps in your frosting, creating an even consistency that's perfectly spreadable. The type of cream cheese you use matters, too. For the richest result, choose the full-fat version.
You can also add flavor to your cream cheese frosting to complement the dessert it's going to top. Adding a bit of orange juice, for example, can be delicious alongside a dessert that has notes of cranberries, pineapple, or coconut. An important note: if you're using juice or another liquid to flavor your cream cheese frosting, be sure to add slowly so it doesn't become overly thin. You can also mix in chopped nuts, spices (ginger and cinnamon work well with carrot cake), or cocoa powder to add depth of flavor to your frosting.