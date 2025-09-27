Ree Drummond's Sneaky Trick For Making Baked Goods Taste High Effort (Without All The Work)

Sometimes, you want to create an impressive dessert, but you can't — or don't want to — move through all the effort that comes with baking something from scratch. Whether you're putting together a last-minute dessert for a work potluck or you're trying to impress guests but don't have the time to spend hours in the kitchen, The Pioneer Woman aka Ree Drummond has a fantastic tip that will elevate the taste of your baked goods from "this probably came from a box" to "this tastes like heaven." Topping brownies, cupcakes, or bar cookies with homemade cream cheese frosting is simple, quick, and will fool everyone into thinking you went into all-out sweet treat mode.

Homemade cream cheese frosting is Drummond's go-to when she wants to create something impressive but doesn't have the time or energy to put into a super high-effort dessert (like her uber-decadent tres leches cake). The rich flavor of cream cheese frosting pairs well with both lighter and heavier desserts. When added to a light dessert — like angel food cake topped with strawberries — cream cheese frosting becomes the star of the show, adding a cheesecake-esque flavor to everything it touches. When added to a heavier dessert — like sticky buns — the slightly sour notes of the cream cheese work to balance out excessive sweetness.