Ree Drummond's Favorite Dessert Ever Is A Decadent Mexican Treat

While popular chef, Ree Drummond, has gained a significant following for her country way of living and classic family-friendly recipes, her personal taste buds extend beyond the bounds of homestyle American food. One of Drummond's favorite comfort meals happens to be Chinese cashew chicken, and the celebrity chef's most-loved dessert has authentic Mexican roots. That treat is none other than tres leches cake. Drummond first heard about this decadent confection years ago from a friend and has since developed her own recipe. For the culinary star, what sets traditional tres leches cake apart from other popular cake recipes is its spongy texture.

Airy vanilla cake is permeated by the delightful combination of heavy cream, sweetened condensed milk, and evaporated milk, which is poured directly over the cake upon cooling. Better yet, this spongy dessert, which is made with more eggs than a conventional cake, doesn't turn mushy after being doused in three different milks.

Another feature that takes this Mexican dessert to another level is the soft layer of sweetened whipped cream which is added to the top before serving. Leftovers consumed straight from the fridge also seem to imbue more and more flavor. If, by chance, you fall in love with Drummond's classic recipe for tres leches cake, you may be up for trying more alternative variations of this Mexican treat.