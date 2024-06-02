The Best Way To Quickly Soften Cream Cheese Without Melting It

Maybe you're getting ready to whip up one of the many different kinds of cheesecake, or perhaps you're looking to use a leftover block of cream cheese in an interesting way. No matter how you intend to use the dairy product, it's super inconvenient when the spread is too cold and too solidified. Sure, heating it up in the microwave can make it serviceable enough if you're really in a hurry, but you risk heating the block of cheese unevenly and getting melted, liquified bits – no fun. Luckily, there's a way to soften your cream cheese that's quick and doesn't rely on the microwave.

Advertisement

In order to bring your block of cream cheese up to temperature, all you need is some warm water. Just keep your cream cheese in its foil wrapper (ditch any extra packaging). For added protection, you can and toss it into a resealable plastic bag, making sure there's as little air in the bag as possible. From there, simply submerge it into a bowl of warm/hot water for about 10 to 15 minutes. You'll want to flip the cheese every few minutes to keep things even, testing the softness of the cheese at the same time. Before you know it, your cream cheese will be softened up and much easier to use in whatever recipe you desire.