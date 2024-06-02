The Best Way To Quickly Soften Cream Cheese Without Melting It
Maybe you're getting ready to whip up one of the many different kinds of cheesecake, or perhaps you're looking to use a leftover block of cream cheese in an interesting way. No matter how you intend to use the dairy product, it's super inconvenient when the spread is too cold and too solidified. Sure, heating it up in the microwave can make it serviceable enough if you're really in a hurry, but you risk heating the block of cheese unevenly and getting melted, liquified bits – no fun. Luckily, there's a way to soften your cream cheese that's quick and doesn't rely on the microwave.
In order to bring your block of cream cheese up to temperature, all you need is some warm water. Just keep your cream cheese in its foil wrapper (ditch any extra packaging). For added protection, you can and toss it into a resealable plastic bag, making sure there's as little air in the bag as possible. From there, simply submerge it into a bowl of warm/hot water for about 10 to 15 minutes. You'll want to flip the cheese every few minutes to keep things even, testing the softness of the cheese at the same time. Before you know it, your cream cheese will be softened up and much easier to use in whatever recipe you desire.
More cheesy softening tips and tricks
One of the bonuses of this method for softening cream cheese is that, while the cheese is biding its time in its warm water bath, you can start prepping any other ingredients you may need for your recipe. In 10 or 15 minutes, you can easily start crushing some graham crackers for a cheesecake crust or measuring out all the dry ingredients you need for your creamy creation.
If your faucet's on the fritz, it should also be noted that there's one more method to softening cream cheese that doesn't require applying extra heat to it. You can remove the cheese from its packaging, cut it into little cubes, and set it on a plate. From there, just cover it in plastic wrap and let it sit for about 30 minutes. If you aren't as pressed for time, this method works perfectly well, and it comes with the added bonus of already having the cheese in smaller pieces, making mixing a seamless endeavor. With these tips, you can effortlessly avoid common cream cheese mistakes and can now venture into your recipes worry-free!