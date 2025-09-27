Butter From A Cow Isn't Your Only Option When It Comes To Baked Goods

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you shop local or look for the best butter brand at the grocery store, you'll notice that cow butter tends to be the standard. However, it's not your only option. Goat butter, for example, can add a different flavor, color, and even texture to your baked goods. Chef, TV personality, and author Andrew Zimmern talked exclusively with Chowhound about how goat butter can be a great fit for many baked recipes.

"I am 100,000% team goat butter," he says. "I love the cultured, slightly tangy taste." Much like goat cheese, goat butter adds a zippy, unexpected punch of flavor that's clean and a little bit grassy. Zimmern finds that the tang of goat butter works especially well with shortbreads, sugar cookies, pound cakes, and frostings. Additionally, some people who can't tolerate cow's milk feel that goat butter is easier on the stomach. "Goat butter has smaller fat globules and less lactose than cow butter, which some people find easier to digest," says Zimmern.

Goat butter's unique qualities benefit savory baked dishes as well. You may find inspiration in Zimmern's latest cookbook, "Hope in the Water: The Blue Food Cookbook – Delicious Seafood Recipes for a Sustainable Future," co-authored by sustainable seafood expert Barton Seaver in collaboration with Fed by Blue. The book includes recipes for seafood pot pie and tuna noodle casserole, and the options are nearly limitless when experimenting with goat butter.