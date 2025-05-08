Bourbon And Banana Bread Are The Underrated Power Combo You Need To Try
Banana bread really can't be beaten when you're looking for a nice, warm, sweet-but-not-too-sweet baked good to satisfy your cravings. There are many common banana bread mistakes to avoid, but there are also little secrets to upgrade your loaf. One such trick has been living in your liquor cabinet this whole time. We're talking bourbon. Bourbon brings some complexity to your baked goods, adding warmth and a depth of flavor that leans sweet, making it a perfect match for your banana bread.
Incorporating bourbon into your banana bread recipe is as easy as pie (or bread?), too. You only need about six tablespoons per loaf, and a little more if you want to get really fancy and make a bourbon glaze to go on top. Before you add your bourbon, you may want to cook it on the stovetop for a couple of minutes. Cooking the bourbon reduces its bite, but it won't necessarily cook out all the alcohol, so keep that in mind. From there, you just want to toss the cooked and cooled bourbon into your usual recipe, and you can even consider using less flour in your banana bread to really let the banana and bourbon shine.
How bourbon makes your banana bread better
Not only does bourbon elevate baked goods by adding its complex notes to the mix, but alcohol (and especially brown spirits) tend to pair well with bananas because of their mellow sweetness. Since bourbon ages inside of charred oak barrels, you can expect that woody, smoky flavor to be imparted into the drink itself. Besides the wood, many bourbons also have notes of caramel, vanilla, and spices like cinnamon or cloves. Some are fruity or floral, too; all potentially pair well with a good banana bread, but consider a bourbon that's caramel or vanilla-forward because both of these tastes suit baked goods well.
It's also important to note that the quality of your alcohol does matter. A good bourbon tends to have such strong vanilla notes that some recipes for bourbon banana bread even leave out the vanilla extract. However, top-quality bourbon for sipping might be a touch too expensive for you to pour willy-nilly into your banana bread batter. Our list of 9 bottom-shelf bourbons that are actually worth the buy will help you save a bit of money, while also giving you some decent options that won't make it feel like you're getting a whiff of jet fuel in your banana bread. Just do a little experimenting and shopping around, and you're sure to find a combo that hits just right and makes the perfect bourbon banana bread.