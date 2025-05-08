Bourbon And Banana Bread Are The Underrated Power Combo You Need To Try

Banana bread really can't be beaten when you're looking for a nice, warm, sweet-but-not-too-sweet baked good to satisfy your cravings. There are many common banana bread mistakes to avoid, but there are also little secrets to upgrade your loaf. One such trick has been living in your liquor cabinet this whole time. We're talking bourbon. Bourbon brings some complexity to your baked goods, adding warmth and a depth of flavor that leans sweet, making it a perfect match for your banana bread.

Incorporating bourbon into your banana bread recipe is as easy as pie (or bread?), too. You only need about six tablespoons per loaf, and a little more if you want to get really fancy and make a bourbon glaze to go on top. Before you add your bourbon, you may want to cook it on the stovetop for a couple of minutes. Cooking the bourbon reduces its bite, but it won't necessarily cook out all the alcohol, so keep that in mind. From there, you just want to toss the cooked and cooled bourbon into your usual recipe, and you can even consider using less flour in your banana bread to really let the banana and bourbon shine.