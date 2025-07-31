Homemade Blooming Onions Are A Breeze With An Apple Slicer. Here's How To Use Yours

A giant, golden, blooming onion appears at a restaurant table looking like a big gorgeous fried flower, it's usually gone in minutes, and it feels like such a treat because it's something you can't recreate yourself at home. Except, it turns out, you actually can. And you don't need any special gadgets to pull it off, just an apple slicer will do.

That's right, an apple slicer can also work magic when it comes to frying up a blooming onion at home. You want to push the slicer into a peeled onion, stopping just before the bottom so that it's still held together but fans out in a flower shape. And once it hits some hot oil, it will "bloom" even more.

It's a great trick to impress at home, and to pull it off, try it with a medium-sized yellow onion. If you're wondering what the difference between white and yellow onions is, yellow ones take longer to break down, which means they should hold together better when being deep fried. And keep it medium-sized, because if it's too big of an onion it'll be hard to cut with the slicer, and too small of an onion will result in an onion ring effect instead of a blooming onion. Once cut, it simply needs to be dredged in some seasoned flour and deep fried in vegetable oil. And this isn't a job for the air fryer, a good blooming onion needs a proper oil sizzle to come together.