One Tiny Ingredient Makes Dark Chocolate Fondue Unforgettable
Fondue can be traced back centuries to when a similar creation was mentioned in Homer's "The Iliad," however chocolate fondue officially became a thing much more recently. In 1966 Konrad Egli, owner and chef at Chalet Suisse in New York City, decided to create a sweet fondue as a way of introducing Toblerone chocolates to the U.S. market, and thus chocolate fondue was born. The result was a sensation, and it has been delighting foodies with a sweet tooth ever since.
But is chocolate alone enough to achieve dessert perfection? Maybe, but the addition of one little ingredient can take a rich and creamy chocolate and elevate it to new heights. Salt. But not just any salt. Flaky sea salt, a type of finishing salt, is the perfect way to bring flavor and texture to your chocolate fondue. When added, flaky sea salt works like magic to balance the bitterness that is often associated with dark chocolate. When the salt hits the taste receptors on your tongue, it alters the way the bitter compounds of dark chocolate are perceived, helping to give you a more balanced flavor. When you opt for a flaky sea salt, which is a not-so-basic ingredient that every chef should stock in their pantry, you won't want to just stir these large, irregularly shaped flakes into the chocolate while it is cooking. You'll also want to sprinkle some on top to create a satisfying crunch that explodes with flavor in each bite.
More tips for the ultimate chocolate fondue
Chocolate fondue might sound intimidating, but it is probably much easier than you think. You don't even have to have fancy fondue utensils — you can make a beautiful fondue right in your crockpot and use wooden skewers, forks, or in some cases tongs depending on what foods you are dipping.
Don't forget about other ingredients at your disposal either. You can add any extract that will add to your chocolate's personality, like a bit of vanilla, peppermint, or hazelnut extract. These flavorings will depth to your chocolate, and you can switch it up every time you make it to keep your friends guessing. And don't forget to use bars of baking chocolate — either bittersweet or semi-sweet. Avoid chocolate chips, which contain emulsifiers and won't give you the smooth and creamy melted chocolate you want for a fondue.
When it comes to the items you select for dipping, you can have as much fun as you would making an awesome charcuterie board. Chocolate goes with so many things that you can create an impressive variety that is as delicious as it is aesthetically appealing. Just spread out items like easy-to-make homemade marshmallows, fresh fruits like strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, orange slices, and bananas, along with crunchy dippers like pretzels, chips, and graham crackers. You can even dip any nuts that suit your fancy like toasted almonds, pecans, or macadamia nuts — all of which will absolutely sing alongside the flaky salt you've added to your fondue.