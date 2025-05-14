One Tiny Ingredient Makes Dark Chocolate Fondue Unforgettable

Fondue can be traced back centuries to when a similar creation was mentioned in Homer's "The Iliad," however chocolate fondue officially became a thing much more recently. In 1966 Konrad Egli, owner and chef at Chalet Suisse in New York City, decided to create a sweet fondue as a way of introducing Toblerone chocolates to the U.S. market, and thus chocolate fondue was born. The result was a sensation, and it has been delighting foodies with a sweet tooth ever since.

But is chocolate alone enough to achieve dessert perfection? Maybe, but the addition of one little ingredient can take a rich and creamy chocolate and elevate it to new heights. Salt. But not just any salt. Flaky sea salt, a type of finishing salt, is the perfect way to bring flavor and texture to your chocolate fondue. When added, flaky sea salt works like magic to balance the bitterness that is often associated with dark chocolate. When the salt hits the taste receptors on your tongue, it alters the way the bitter compounds of dark chocolate are perceived, helping to give you a more balanced flavor. When you opt for a flaky sea salt, which is a not-so-basic ingredient that every chef should stock in their pantry, you won't want to just stir these large, irregularly shaped flakes into the chocolate while it is cooking. You'll also want to sprinkle some on top to create a satisfying crunch that explodes with flavor in each bite.