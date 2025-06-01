This Struggling Burger Chain Actually Has The Best Kids Menu We've Seen

When you hear someone say Red Robin, you normally expect to hear the word "Yum" sung in perfect harmony, per the chain's charming catch phrase, and not that this famed national chain is struggling. Like many other dining establishments, such as Red Lobster, TGI Fridays, and Denny's, Red Robin is feeling the effects of a population that has shifted to cooking at home over eating out. 40% of people with low income have reported eating out less, and 30% of surveyed individuals earning six figures reported eating less fast food, according to an Ipsos Consumer Tracker. But Red Robin brings more to the table than a kid-friendly menu that features appropriately sized milkshakes and mac and cheese; it also brings entertainment.

Parents and caregivers know the struggle of keeping children still while sitting down for a meal. After all, kids get bored quickly, which can quickly cause chaos. Unlike its competitors, Red Robin offers in-table games and a lively atmosphere to keep everyone entertained while they wait for their food to arrive. While some competitors only offer one menu item for kids, Red Robin's extensive menu offers everything from gourmet burgers made with fresh 100% USDA grade beef to pasta, along with popular menu side dishes such as fries and Yukon chips, all included in its bottomless sides deal. When you order an entrée, you receive unlimited refills of your side and some drinks. With affordable prices and the forever-loved bottomless sides promotion, we found that Red Robin had the best overall kids' menu amongst chain restaurants.