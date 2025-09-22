The One Type Of Wine You'll Regret Pairing With Salty Food

While a big bowl of french fries is a martini's best friend, and sodium-packed bar snacks and beer just happen to go together terrifically, wine can be a little tricker to match with salty foods. There are reasons why steak is classically great with so many reds, and why white is a winner for most raw fish. Each pour's own qualities complement what's on the plate. And, because saline as a general flavor does not get quite as much attention as the more obvious protein considerations, you might just end up with a lackluster combo the next time you're cracking open a bottle.

Chowhound uncorked some answers with Marc Lioussanne of Selune wine bar in Brooklyn, New York. "High-tannin reds like Bordeaux blends or malbec don't pair well because salt amplifies their bitterness and astringency," he says. But if you're truly married to rouge, a lower-tannin pour like a Gamay or a pinot noir might fare a bit better.