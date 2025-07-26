Our Favorite Bottled Iced Tea Brand Is Both Simple And Luxurious
A glass of cold iced tea is the perfect refreshing drink for a hot summer day, and we set out to determine which one is the very best. We ranked 14 bottled and canned iced tea brands, and there was one brand that particularly stuck out to us. Just Ice Tea took the No. 1 spot based on a number of factors. The brand is marketed as an organic, fair trade line that offers fresh and delicious iced tea. After tasting this brand, we can confirm this is true — this tea is top-notch. For starters, the packaging and branding delivers in every aspect, and the product is exactly what it says it is. The glass bottle also adds a luxurious touch that makes this drink feel even fancier.
When it came to the taste, Just Ice Tea is high-quality and absolutely flavorful. It can be hard to find store-bought iced tea that doesn't have an artificial taste, and Just Ice Tea tastes freshly brewed. Iced tea became a summer favorite back in 1904, and since then many companies have competed to make the perfect bottled or canned version. This brand may be fairly new to the scene, but it has quickly moved its way to the top.
How Just Ice Tea compares to other brands
When it came to ranking the store-bought iced teas, most of the brands were either too sweet or too artificial-tasting. The worst iced tea brand went to Gold Peak, which tasted almost plastic-like. A lot of brands could not replicate the right balance of sweetness you may find in a freshly brewed iced tea, which is what we found Just Ice Tea did the best. Sweet tea may be a popular drink in the South, but iced tea should not be overwhelmingly sugary.
Not only does Just Ice Tea taste better, but it's also a more sustainable option compared to other brands. Just Ice Tea focuses on using ethical agricultural practices to ensure a healthier experience for everyone involved. If you're looking for a bottled iced tea that looks good, tastes good, and feels good to purchase, Just Ice Tea is the way to go.