Our Favorite Bottled Iced Tea Brand Is Both Simple And Luxurious

A glass of cold iced tea is the perfect refreshing drink for a hot summer day, and we set out to determine which one is the very best. We ranked 14 bottled and canned iced tea brands, and there was one brand that particularly stuck out to us. Just Ice Tea took the No. 1 spot based on a number of factors. The brand is marketed as an organic, fair trade line that offers fresh and delicious iced tea. After tasting this brand, we can confirm this is true — this tea is top-notch. For starters, the packaging and branding delivers in every aspect, and the product is exactly what it says it is. The glass bottle also adds a luxurious touch that makes this drink feel even fancier.

When it came to the taste, Just Ice Tea is high-quality and absolutely flavorful. It can be hard to find store-bought iced tea that doesn't have an artificial taste, and Just Ice Tea tastes freshly brewed. Iced tea became a summer favorite back in 1904, and since then many companies have competed to make the perfect bottled or canned version. This brand may be fairly new to the scene, but it has quickly moved its way to the top.