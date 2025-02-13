The Costco Product You Need For Tropical Drinks All Summer Long

Costco is known for delighting its members with the many varied products lining its warehouse aisles, but one offering is making a splash among fans. This time, it's not an ingredient or even one of its famous bakery items. Instead, it's an appliance that can prove indispensable for summer entertaining: The Iceman Slush-Ease. The name may sound more like a big-budget superhero movie, but it's actually a countertop contraption designed to bring the delight of frozen drinks into your home. It has a generous capacity of 1.5 liters, and you don't even have to worry about running out for bags of ice — this machine doesn't require a single cube. Instead, you simply pour your drink into a tank and set your desired temperature.

According to the product details, the Iceman Slush-Ease can convert your liquids into slushies in about 20 minutes, although a disclaimer notes this depends on factors such as the starting temperature of the liquid, the environment, and whether you include alcohol (which can impede freezing or prevent it altogether). The Iceman Slush-Ease allows you to customize the thickness of your creations and also has five presets — once you dial in your preferences, you can refer back to them with ease. The whole shebang sets you back about $200, but if you're planning to host any summer parties, that price tag may be worth the smiles you'll receive in exchange for delightful slushies and other drinks.