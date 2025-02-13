The Costco Product You Need For Tropical Drinks All Summer Long
Costco is known for delighting its members with the many varied products lining its warehouse aisles, but one offering is making a splash among fans. This time, it's not an ingredient or even one of its famous bakery items. Instead, it's an appliance that can prove indispensable for summer entertaining: The Iceman Slush-Ease. The name may sound more like a big-budget superhero movie, but it's actually a countertop contraption designed to bring the delight of frozen drinks into your home. It has a generous capacity of 1.5 liters, and you don't even have to worry about running out for bags of ice — this machine doesn't require a single cube. Instead, you simply pour your drink into a tank and set your desired temperature.
According to the product details, the Iceman Slush-Ease can convert your liquids into slushies in about 20 minutes, although a disclaimer notes this depends on factors such as the starting temperature of the liquid, the environment, and whether you include alcohol (which can impede freezing or prevent it altogether). The Iceman Slush-Ease allows you to customize the thickness of your creations and also has five presets — once you dial in your preferences, you can refer back to them with ease. The whole shebang sets you back about $200, but if you're planning to host any summer parties, that price tag may be worth the smiles you'll receive in exchange for delightful slushies and other drinks.
More Iceman Slush-Ease specifics (and drink inspiration)
The Iceman Slush-Ease has a lever that's designed to make for hassle-free dispensing (along with a drip-free spout), and it can keep your temperature static for up to four hours. Satisfied users have reported that it's both smaller and less pricey than competing products, but if you're not sold because you don't want the headache of cleaning up yet another gadget, this device even self-cleans — all you have to do is push a button. Some of its parts are removable and safe to run through the dishwasher, too.
Beyond tropical classics such as the frozen daiquiri and piña colada (virgin or alcoholic), you can keep chilled coffee, juice, or soft drinks at your optimal temperature without taking up fridge space. You can also give beer, wine, and cocktails a spin in the Iceman Slush-Ease (follow pro-tips for making frozen cocktails that won't melt instantly) and get into the dessert business with milkshakes. Or have it all and make boozy milkshakes. If you're looking for year-round uses for this machine, frozen hot chocolate, Irish coffee, or even eggnog may be the answers long after summer ends. Next time you make a trip to Costco to test out some food court secrets, make a pit stop to pick up this new toy and start brainstorming your many beverage options.