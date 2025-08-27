The Classic Kitchen Design Trend That Might Never Go Out Of Style

It can be tempting to chase home decor trends. One minute you're drenched in Pantone's color of the year, the next it all seems so 1970s avocado green. That's why, unless you're blessed with unlimited resources (fun!), it might be better to stick with designs that have stood the test of time. Although they seem a bit flash in the pan, the open shelves gracing everyone's Instagram actually have that classic status. This is according to Home Staging Resource-certified, RESA-Pro member Whitney Vredenburgh, owner of Nested Spaces Home Staging & Design (@nested spaces on Instagram) near Indianapolis, Indiana.

"Open shelving and cabinetry has been around for ages. I don't think it will ever go 'out,'" Vredenburgh says in an exclusive chat with Chowhound. "We recently styled a home with built-ins in [a client's] great room and upstairs hallway and floating shelves in their butler's pantry and kitchen. Open shelving and cabinetry is timeless and it's a great way to display items while also providing a backdrop and focal point." Vredenburgh says that her company then styled said shelves, which is, of course, key in making them look polished and intentional.