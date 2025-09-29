'The Best Chocolate Cake You Ever Put In Your Mouth' According To Julia Child

While cooking competition shows dominate basic cable and kitchen hacks fill the margins of social media, YouTube is a font of classic Julia Child clips. In one charmingly grainy bit of video (via YouTube) from "The French Chef," Child readies for a "Champagne and coffee party," a theme that, with today's espresso martini prevalence, surely resonates all these years later. The whole fête, she says, is "in honor of the Queen of Sheba." A legendary royal if there ever was one, the occasion requires a confection fit for such a sovereign, hence Child's introduction of the eponymous dessert.

A queen of Sheba cake (also known as Reine De Saba cake) is chocolate- and almond-forward with a dense, creamy crumb. Butter and a glug of rum further help make it "the best chocolate cake you ever put in your mouth," according to the clip of the celebrity chef and occasional spy. Given Julia Child's sweet treat expertise, the assertion merits additional research.