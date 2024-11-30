The Celebrity Chef Who Was Also A Spy For The Early CIA

Famous chef and TV personality Julia Child was known for her work in the kitchen. She introduced French cooking to Americans through her 1961 cookbook "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," the first of several books Child authored and one that remained a bestseller for five years after publication. Child also popularized French cooking through her hit TV show "The French Chef," which aired from 1962 to 1973, and through other television shows that followed. Child even made appearances on Good Morning America. Not only was she one of the first women to host her own cooking show on public television, but Child set the standard for French cooking at home and opened culinary doors for anyone who cared to learn.

Julia Child had critics, mostly people who pointed out inadequate hand washing in her shows or the fact that her recipes were high in fat. Others took issue with Child's sense of humor and her proclivity for playing in the kitchen. One critic's letter reads: "You are quite a revolting chef, the way you snap bones and play with raw meats." Child didn't pay much mind to these concerns and often responded with guidance on eating in moderation and complaints about people who were too uptight in the kitchen. While some people picked at her personality or hygiene habits in the kitchen, many overlooked a history that was much more interesting. Before Julia Child was a famous chef, she lived a very different life as a spy for the early CIA.