The Best Instant Coffees For A Smooth And Refreshing Iced Coffee

Instant coffee has a bad reputation for being bitter, burnt, and nothing like freshly brewed. However, you may be surprised to learn instant coffee has come a long way over the years. It wins out for convenience and is perfect whether you're in a rush, camping, or traveling somewhere without a coffeemaker or a Keurig. But it also makes a great choice when you want to drink an iced coffee at home but don't have any store-bought iced coffee options on hand. Going out to a coffeeshop and getting iced coffee can be expensive. Do it every day, and your coffee bill will add up. To find the best-tasting, most dissolvable, smoothest coffee for a refreshing homemade iced coffee I tasted ten different instant coffee brands and made my own iced coffee at home.

Though you might be inclined to assume otherwise, instant coffee is indeed made with real coffee. It's brewed the usual way from coffee beans and then either spray-dried or freeze-dried to remove all of the liquid. The result is a granule that you can then add back into water to make, theoretically, a freshly brewed cup of coffee. (On top of that, you can also bake with instant coffee. Who could blame Ina Garten for always having it on hand?) However, not all instant coffees are created equal. I tasted the following ten instant coffees to find what tasted the best over a tall glass of ice.