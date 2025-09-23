Martha Stewart's Favorite Breakfast Sandwich Is A Simple Classic

In a post on Instagram, Martha Stewart explains her process. You'll need a single egg, a couple slices of fresh bacon, sliced and grated fontina cheese, an English muffin, and a little salt and pepper. She begins the bacon in a frying pan, and once nearly done, she adds the egg directly to the bacon grease. Cooking the egg in bacon grease will add more delicious saltiness, and, as it is cooked off to the side of the bacon, it won't become completely inundated with grease. Meanwhile, the two halves of the English muffin are toasting on a griddle, topped with sliced fontina cheese. You could substitute cheddar or Monterrey jack, but fontina will melt wonderfully and add a bit of a pungent kick to the flavor profile.

Although you could go scrambled, Stewart likes her egg sunny side up and tops it with a bit of salt and pepper, then grated fontina for even more gooey, cheesy goodness. Once your egg is cooked to your preference of runniness, you can assemble the sandwich: bacon on the bottom and egg on top. The cheese melts beautifully over (and under) the egg and bacon, and the slightly runny egg will give you loads of umami flavor. For some extra nutty, slightly tart undertones, you can add some arugula to the top, or get spicy with red pepper flakes or hot sauce on the egg. But whatever else you choose to add, this simple, classic BE&C shows us why Martha Stewart is still the queen of the kitchen.