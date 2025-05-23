This Korean Breakfast Sandwich Is Sweet, Savory, And Totally Worth A Try

Sweet and savory is one of those divisive flavor combinations. Take, for example, a pineapple pizza, a grilled cheese with apple slices, or an avocado toast with hot honey — these are foods loved by some and found not-so-appealing by others. But if you're a fan of mixing such sweet and savory flavors, there's a Korean breakfast sandwich you have to try: gilgeori toast.

To learn exactly what goes in gilgeori toast, Chowhound spoke to chef Ji Hye Kim, who owns the Korean restaurant Miss Kim and the upcoming Little Kim in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Korean breakfasts can require as little as two kitchen staples like fried egg and rice, but as chef Kim explained, "[A] more contemporary breakfast might consist of fried eggs and toast, or the street food favorite, gilgeori toast. It's basically the savory egg and cabbage omelet sandwiched with buttered sugar toast, with ketchup."

Korean breakfasts tend to lean savory – kimchi is commonly used to give breakfast a tangy upgrade, and banchan (Korean BBQ side dishes), rice porridge, or even rice and soup are popular choices. The addition of the sugar and ketchup may feel out of place here, but the sugar enhances the flavor of the vegetables, and the ketchup-egg combo makes sense because the condiment's sweet acidity balances out the fatty richness of eggs.