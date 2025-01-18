How To Give Your Bacon, Egg, And Cheese Sandwich An Extra Boost Of Flavor

The bacon, egg, and cheese is a classic breakfast sandwich, and it's hard to mess it up. It's made exactly as it sounds, though some people prefer it on toast while others want something doughier, like a bagel or kaiser roll. You can customize it however you want, but for the most flavor-packed sandwich, don't forget to toast the bread — in bacon grease, that is.

Bacon is an essential part of making this breakfast sandwich, but why waste the grease? It's perfect for toasting up that fresh bread, and it will give the sandwich even more flavor thanks to its fatty richness. Once the bacon is cooked, remove it from the pan, where it will crisp up even more as it cools. Depending on how much bacon you're cooking, there will be more leftover grease in the pan than you need for toasting, so just let it cool, then transfer about 1 tablespoon of the grease to a clean pan (or empty most of the grease out of the bacon pan), and use that to toast the bread.