How To Give Your Bacon, Egg, And Cheese Sandwich An Extra Boost Of Flavor
The bacon, egg, and cheese is a classic breakfast sandwich, and it's hard to mess it up. It's made exactly as it sounds, though some people prefer it on toast while others want something doughier, like a bagel or kaiser roll. You can customize it however you want, but for the most flavor-packed sandwich, don't forget to toast the bread — in bacon grease, that is.
Bacon is an essential part of making this breakfast sandwich, but why waste the grease? It's perfect for toasting up that fresh bread, and it will give the sandwich even more flavor thanks to its fatty richness. Once the bacon is cooked, remove it from the pan, where it will crisp up even more as it cools. Depending on how much bacon you're cooking, there will be more leftover grease in the pan than you need for toasting, so just let it cool, then transfer about 1 tablespoon of the grease to a clean pan (or empty most of the grease out of the bacon pan), and use that to toast the bread.
Use bacon grease to enhance your breakfast sandwich
The grease can be used for more than just the bread; it's actually the perfect way to cook the egg, too. The same rule applies — let the grease cool a little before adding the egg to the pan because you want the egg to cook slowly rather than burn the whites once they hit hot grease. And if you're making any sort of enhancement for your breakfast sandwich, such as a spicy mayonnaise (definitely worth adding this if you've never done so), then add a spoonful of bacon grease to that mixture, too, and be amazed at the flavor.
If you have any leftover bacon grease, you shouldn't throw it out; it's a useful vessel for cooking so many other ingredients. Before adding anything else, like bread or an egg, let the grease cool, then drain the fat bits with a coffee filter or mesh sieve to ensure you're only saving the grease. From there, remove however much you'll need for your eggs and toast, then place the rest in an airtight container. Keep it in the refrigerator for up to three months.