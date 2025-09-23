The Potentially Gross Reason You Might Want To Avoid Buying Costco's Chicken Wings

Over the years, Costco has developed somewhat of a cult following. The retailer is known for selling everything from groceries to televisions and, of course, its iconic and inflation-proof $1.50 hot dog and drink combo. While people talk about favorably about certain Costco products, it seems the consensus is there is one item to avoid: chicken wings. There are a few reasons why, but customers have noted that, on some occasions, they've found feathers still attached.

"I used to get these and then I stopped because the meat tasted nasty [and] many of the wings still had feathers on them," one person wrote on a Reddit thread about the wings. In a separate Reddit thread, someone else mentioned "a few small feathers on some pieces." Wings should be de-feathered during processing, so you shouldn't be subject to plucking them yourself. In some cases, though, a small amount of a hair-like texture (known as filament) remains on chicken wings. However, this is more common and different than finding true feathers.