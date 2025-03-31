Why Chicken Wings Can Occasionally Look Hairy (And What You Can Do About It)

You might say that classic Buffalo wings are the perfect game-day snack. You might even say that no party is complete without a delicious plate of wings on the table. We won't argue with you here, chicken wings have come a long way from being a largely-forgotten and underappreciated cut of poultry to becoming perhaps the most recognizable piece of chicken on the market. But even with all the popularity and knowledge of chicken wings these days, including which chain produces the best wings, there's still one question that might crop up — what's with those little hairs on your wings?

You don't see these tiny, almost-imperceptible "hairs" on every chicken wing you get, but if you've had your share of wings, then you're likely familiar with this phenomenon. Thankfully, though, there's absolutely no reason to be concerned or put off by the presence of these sneaky hairs. These pieces are simply what remains after the defeathering process, and after your wing has been cooked thoroughly, they present no health risk whatsoever.