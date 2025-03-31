Why Chicken Wings Can Occasionally Look Hairy (And What You Can Do About It)
You might say that classic Buffalo wings are the perfect game-day snack. You might even say that no party is complete without a delicious plate of wings on the table. We won't argue with you here, chicken wings have come a long way from being a largely-forgotten and underappreciated cut of poultry to becoming perhaps the most recognizable piece of chicken on the market. But even with all the popularity and knowledge of chicken wings these days, including which chain produces the best wings, there's still one question that might crop up — what's with those little hairs on your wings?
You don't see these tiny, almost-imperceptible "hairs" on every chicken wing you get, but if you've had your share of wings, then you're likely familiar with this phenomenon. Thankfully, though, there's absolutely no reason to be concerned or put off by the presence of these sneaky hairs. These pieces are simply what remains after the defeathering process, and after your wing has been cooked thoroughly, they present no health risk whatsoever.
Identifying and removing your wings' hairs
Strictly speaking, these hairs aren't even hairs at all, even if that's what they most closely resemble. These can be labeled as the "filament," which is simply what connects the chicken's feathers to its skin. While technically part of the feather, they're so connected to the skin that some are bound to be left behind when the bird's feathers are plucked. Some brands will likely be more thorough than others, but ultimately it's hard to guarantee you'll receive a batch of completely filament-free wings. And while these filaments are perfectly safe to consume, it's understandable that not everyone would be a fan of these hairy presences. So what can you do about it?
One meticulous approach would be to pluck each filament out with a pair of tweezers. This would certainly get the job done, but it runs the risk of being very time consuming as you painstakingly remove each and every filament. A quicker, but less exact, remedy involves using fire. A long-handled lighter such as a barbecue lighter is recommended to singe these filaments off –- and it reportedly works fairly well. So even if the confirmation that your wings' filaments are safe for consumption is insufficient to you, don't worry –- there's no need to force yourself to deal with hairy chicken.