For The Crispiest Oven-Baked Chicken Wings, Don't Forget The Butter

Let's set the record straight: Chicken wings don't have to be fried to be crispy and delicious. Deep fryers get all the love, but your oven can deliver golden, crunchy wings that rival the best pub platter if you know what you're doing. A common mistake made when baking wings is forgetting to add some sort of crisping agent. Our favorite ingredient for crispy baked wings is just a little bit of butter.

All you've got to do is give your wings a generous brush of melted butter before you pop 'em in the oven. Not only does this add that mouthwatering, rich flavor, but it also works wonders for crisping up the skin. The fat in the butter helps the skin brown evenly without frying. It's kind of like Gordon Ramsay's tip for crispy chicken cutlets: More fat equals more crisp.

When you fry wings in oil, the fat helps crisp up the chicken skin. The fat in butter works similarly here, but you're left with much less fat overall and a nice, buttery flavor. It's winner, winner, crispy chicken dinner!