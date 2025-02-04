The Finger-Licking History Of Artificial Sweeteners

For dieters, diabetics, and Diet Coke fanatics alike, there is perhaps no food-related scientific discovery of the last 200 years more important than artificial sweeteners. Once hailed as a group of miracle chemicals with all the sweetness of cane sugar yet no calories or negative side effects, artificial sweeteners are still incredibly popular today, but concerns about their health effects have grown.

These days, you're most likely to see saccharin, sucralose, Ace-K, and aspartame used in diet and zero-sugar sodas, coffee additives, and sugar-free desserts, but once upon a time, many of the most common sweeteners on the market began as accidental lab discoveries by unsuspecting chemists.

It all started with saccharin, which was discovered in 1878 and has been sold as a sugar replacement since the late 19th century. Amazingly, the chemist who first discovered saccharin's sweet taste did so by mistake, after tasting a residue on his fingers after a day of working in a lab with coal tar derivatives. Even more amazingly, both aspartame and cyclamate (the original compound used in Sweet'N Low) were discovered in a similar manner. These discoveries were instrumental in changing the course of food history as we know it.