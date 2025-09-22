10 Design Mistakes That Make Your Kitchen Look Dirty

Say it with us: A cluttered space is a dirty space. Having kitchen appliances, dishes, flatware, and more strewn across your counters doesn't just look bad, but it also makes your kitchen a less functional space. After all, you don't want to have to dance around the kitchen while holding a hot dish trying to find a spot to put it down.

"Clutter is probably the main thing that can make a kitchen look dirty," says Paul McManus. "Organize your cabinets and pantry and keep countertop appliances and accessories to a minimum." If you're someone who seems to have a kitchen appliance for every day of the week, you may want to look to more comprehensive storage solutions, like using appliance garages, considering installing more cupboards, or just storing items in your pantry rather than out and about. If you have appliances you use every day (and can commit to keeping relatively clean), like a coffee or espresso maker, those might be fine to leave out. The cast iron skillet you used for dinner three weeks ago that's still sitting on your stove? Well, you may be better off storing that somewhere else.

When considering the type of storage you want to install, you'll also want to think about how it can add or detract from a space, both in terms of function and aesthetics. Open shelving, for example, may not be a friend to folks with messy kitchens, as it can show (yet contain) clutter. If you're a member of the dirty hands club, you may also want to consider installing storage solutions that you can bump with your elbow to open.