The Kitchen Appliance Color Mistake That Makes Interior Designers Cringe
Color is a key concern when it's time for new kitchen appliances. Cristiana Crin, founder and director of design of Perpetuum Designs, provided Chowhound with valuable insights about culinary decor in an exclusive chat. According to Crin, black appliances are a mistake, especially when you have limited kitchen space. Black stainless steel may seem like a modern way to elevate your kitchen, but this dark-hued option comes with downsides. Crin says, "In a tight space, black appliances will bring darkness; therefore, they should be avoided."
The issue is that, much like dark painted cabinets, appliances in a dark tonal range can make already tight kitchens feel smaller and even more cramped. If you have a big kitchen, this isn't so much of a problem, and black stainless steel appliances can lend a sophisticated look to your decor without appearing to swallow all your space. Owners of small kitchens need to be wary, however, as too much darkness can make an important area of the house feel unpleasant.
There are other potential issues with black stainless appliances. Despite being pricier than stainless steel, scratches and other flaws show up starkly against their saturated hue compared to traditional stainless. These can be difficult if not impossible to mend unless your manufacturer provided you with touch-up paint kits. If black stainless steel appliances are phased out and product parts discontinued, you may have to replace them with regular stainless steel, giving a disjointed look to your decor. That said, regular stainless steel has its perks, as Crin discussed with us.
Stainless steels and integrated appliances are your best bet
Cristiana Crin suggests a money-saving and more durable option to black stainless steel appliances: light stainless steel. This option works flexibly across styles, serving as an effortless addition to various decor themes. It may be less trendy, but it's still sleek and timeless. Though fingerprints and smudges are always a concern with this material, you can actually use club soda to clean stainless steel appliances. Scratches are also easier to fix compared to black stainless; you can generally remove the scratches from stainless steel appliances yourself.
Crin has one more suggestion for optimal kitchen decor. "If the budget allows," she says, "integrated appliances should be the only design choice. The space will look flawless." With this style of decor, your appliances are hidden by unique-to-you cabinet panels (imagine opening a cabinet to find your washer and dryer) that create a streamlined appearance. As appliances disappear from the focal point, you can focus on other fine design details and simple upgrades that can make your kitchen feel brand new.