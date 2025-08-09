The Kitchen Appliance Color Mistake That Makes Interior Designers Cringe

Color is a key concern when it's time for new kitchen appliances. Cristiana Crin, founder and director of design of Perpetuum Designs, provided Chowhound with valuable insights about culinary decor in an exclusive chat. According to Crin, black appliances are a mistake, especially when you have limited kitchen space. Black stainless steel may seem like a modern way to elevate your kitchen, but this dark-hued option comes with downsides. Crin says, "In a tight space, black appliances will bring darkness; therefore, they should be avoided."

The issue is that, much like dark painted cabinets, appliances in a dark tonal range can make already tight kitchens feel smaller and even more cramped. If you have a big kitchen, this isn't so much of a problem, and black stainless steel appliances can lend a sophisticated look to your decor without appearing to swallow all your space. Owners of small kitchens need to be wary, however, as too much darkness can make an important area of the house feel unpleasant.

There are other potential issues with black stainless appliances. Despite being pricier than stainless steel, scratches and other flaws show up starkly against their saturated hue compared to traditional stainless. These can be difficult if not impossible to mend unless your manufacturer provided you with touch-up paint kits. If black stainless steel appliances are phased out and product parts discontinued, you may have to replace them with regular stainless steel, giving a disjointed look to your decor. That said, regular stainless steel has its perks, as Crin discussed with us.