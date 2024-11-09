The Kitchen Appliances You Should Always Clean With Club Soda

Club soda isn't just a refreshing mixer for cocktails or a way to crisp up fried foods. In fact, this bubbly water might just become your new best friend when it comes time to clean your kitchen appliances. As it turns out, club soda is an amazing cleaning solution, particularly when it comes to stainless steel.

Stainless steel appliances look amazing in any kitchen, but they are also a magnet for fingerprints, and when they get grimy, they can look really dull. While you can use something like Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner, club soda works just as well, if not better, and you can use it to make drinks after cleaning! To clean your stainless steel appliances with club soda, all you need to do is dab a bit on a rag and gently polish away any spots and blemishes. You could also put some club soda into a spray bottle so you can quickly spritz, wipe, and enjoy your shiny, good-as-new stainless steel.

The reason club soda is so adept at cleaning stainless steel is because of its carbonation and acidity. Club soda is carbonated with carbon dioxide, which reacts with the water to create carbonic acid. When it comes to cleaning, the carbonation and mild acidity work to lift and remove stains, leaving a polished finish behind. So, if you have any club soda around and are fed up with your stainless steel appliances looking lackluster, give them a quick wipe down and watch them start to shine!