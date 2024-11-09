The Kitchen Appliances You Should Always Clean With Club Soda
Club soda isn't just a refreshing mixer for cocktails or a way to crisp up fried foods. In fact, this bubbly water might just become your new best friend when it comes time to clean your kitchen appliances. As it turns out, club soda is an amazing cleaning solution, particularly when it comes to stainless steel.
Stainless steel appliances look amazing in any kitchen, but they are also a magnet for fingerprints, and when they get grimy, they can look really dull. While you can use something like Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner, club soda works just as well, if not better, and you can use it to make drinks after cleaning! To clean your stainless steel appliances with club soda, all you need to do is dab a bit on a rag and gently polish away any spots and blemishes. You could also put some club soda into a spray bottle so you can quickly spritz, wipe, and enjoy your shiny, good-as-new stainless steel.
The reason club soda is so adept at cleaning stainless steel is because of its carbonation and acidity. Club soda is carbonated with carbon dioxide, which reacts with the water to create carbonic acid. When it comes to cleaning, the carbonation and mild acidity work to lift and remove stains, leaving a polished finish behind. So, if you have any club soda around and are fed up with your stainless steel appliances looking lackluster, give them a quick wipe down and watch them start to shine!
Other ways you can use club soda to clean your kitchen
While club soda is excellent for shining up all the stainless steel in your kitchen, those appliances aren't the only things it can clean. If your countertops are looking dingy, you can pour or spritz a bit of club soda on them and wipe them clean with a microfiber cloth. There's no need to finish up with soap or anything, as club soda won't leave any residue behind. Likewise, club soda mixed with a bit of salt is good for cleaning up the inside of your fridge when things have leaked. It also won't leave lingering chemicals or harsh smells like other cleaning solutions that could harm food in your fridge.
Club soda can even be used to clean cast iron pans. When the pan is still hot, you can add a bit of club soda to help break up leftover food and wipe everything away when it cools. Similarly, it is a popular go-to for removing stains, so if you accidentally spill red wine on your favorite tablecloth, you might want to grab the club soda instead of the OxiClean. To remove fresh stains, blot up what you can and add salt and club soda. Let it sit for a few hours, and viola!