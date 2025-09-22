How To Give Store-Bought Broth A Richer Flavor

Pre-packaged broths are a pantry staple, perennially at the ready to help you create anything from a hearty chicken soup to a nuanced pasta sauce. Though store-bought broths can be a time saver, they don't necessarily pack the same flavor punch as their homemade siblings. To find out the best ways to boost the flavor of these essential goods, Chowhound sat down for an exclusive chat with chef Abbie Gellman (@chefabbiegellman on Instagram), MS, RD, CDN.

Gellman agrees that these boxed ingredients pale in comparison to homemade varieties. "Generally speaking, boxed broth may be thinner and less flavorful," she said. To bump up the flavor of these store-bought liquids, Gellman suggests adding in one unexpected ingredient. "I like to add a Parmesan rind. This infuses some salty umaminess into the broth," she said. To help boost the flavor further, she also suggests adding other ingredients that you might be used to adding to a homemade broth. "You can also saute onions and garlic first, then add the broth, and herbs and spices are always a welcome addition," she said. Adding other ingredients like bay leaves or ginger can also help elevate the taste.