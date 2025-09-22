How To Give Store-Bought Broth A Richer Flavor
Pre-packaged broths are a pantry staple, perennially at the ready to help you create anything from a hearty chicken soup to a nuanced pasta sauce. Though store-bought broths can be a time saver, they don't necessarily pack the same flavor punch as their homemade siblings. To find out the best ways to boost the flavor of these essential goods, Chowhound sat down for an exclusive chat with chef Abbie Gellman (@chefabbiegellman on Instagram), MS, RD, CDN.
Gellman agrees that these boxed ingredients pale in comparison to homemade varieties. "Generally speaking, boxed broth may be thinner and less flavorful," she said. To bump up the flavor of these store-bought liquids, Gellman suggests adding in one unexpected ingredient. "I like to add a Parmesan rind. This infuses some salty umaminess into the broth," she said. To help boost the flavor further, she also suggests adding other ingredients that you might be used to adding to a homemade broth. "You can also saute onions and garlic first, then add the broth, and herbs and spices are always a welcome addition," she said. Adding other ingredients like bay leaves or ginger can also help elevate the taste.
The result is worth the payoff
It doesn't take long to doctor up boxed broth, and the rich result is a huge payoff. (And if you don't have Parmesan rinds on hand, you can easily add ingredients that also bring major flavor, such as miso paste or fish sauce, to provide depth, body, and complexity in a snap). If you're feeling wary of taking shortcuts like this, don't. Celebrity chefs like Ree Drummond advocate for store-bought items to save time. However, Drummond cautions to keep the flavor of the dish as your number one priority. Only use one or two pre-made components to maintain integrity and an overall homemade taste.
For example, if you're using a store-bought broth, make a homemade stock. If you're wondering what the difference is between a broth and a stock, broth is lighter and is generally made from simmering meat, while stock has a heft to it thanks to simmering bones. To further cut back on cooking time beyond using a zhuzhed up store-bought liquid, consider other ways to cut down the time you spend on your kitchen projects. Thoroughly read your recipes to lay out a proper game plan before you start chopping and simmering, give your ingredients ready to go before you cook (or mise en place, if you want to be fancy about it), and clean as you go.