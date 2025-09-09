Why Ree Drummond Says Store-Bought Isn't Always A Bad Thing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Celebrity chefs often make names for themselves through teaching others how to cook. Ree Drummond is no exception. She's the star of Food Network's "The Pioneer Woman" and is known for making cozy Southern dishes, including her own favorite comfort food, which fuses Chinese-American flavors. But just because she cooks for a living doesn't mean she makes everything from scratch. Actually, Drummond believes that in some cases, it makes more sense to use store-bought ingredients.

When discussing her cookbook "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinner's Ready!" with Tasting Table, Drummond explained why she now uses store-bought items more than she used to. "I don't have the patience I used to have for long prep times and multiple steps," she said. However, there's a trick for properly incorporating grocery store items. "The key to using store-bought items or shortcuts is limiting them to one or two per recipe and letting the whole or from-scratch ingredients lead," Drummond added. "The point of a store-bought shortcut is to save time, but you never want to use it at the expense of the flavor of the dish."