Save Yourself Time And Effort And Use The Oven To Caramelize Onions

Caramelizing onions on the stovetop is a labor of love that imbues beautiful bowls of French onion soup, homemade pizzas, and charcuterie boards with an extra bit of hard-earned sophistication. It's also a huge pain that takes forever and ever — about an hour of active work since you have to keep those Alliums moving around the pan — for something that's more often an ingredient rather than the main event. But you can actually make the whole process a little more passive if you're willing to increase your caramelized onions' cook time.

Just like sheet pan meals can revolutionize your easy weeknight dinners, so too can the similarly hands-off oven-baked caramelized onions. Because you ultimately sap a ton of the vegetable's moisture, effectively concentrating its flavor and totally transforming its texture, begin with a great big pile of properly sweet sliced onions. They reduce considerably by the time they're ready to use. Also, dust off your no-tears onion cutting tricks before you break out the sharp knife or mandoline.