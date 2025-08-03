How To Use A Mandoline Slicer Without Losing A Fingertip

Though a mandoline slicer may sound like a cross between a musical instrument and a piece of gym equipment, it's actually one of the most valuable tools every cook should have in their kitchen drawer. That being said, few know how to use a mandoline slicer safely and correctly. Thankfully, our guide is here to break it all down for you, step by step.

Mandoline slicers are as necessary for making viral TikTok cucumber salads as they are for slicing meats for sandwiches. They also make the prettiest onion slices, can fake a julienne dice, and so much more — but all that convenience comes at a steep price. In 2011 alone, nearly 22,000 people ended up in the emergency room due to cuts from slicers and choppers like the mandoline. With an extremely sharp device like this, learning proper technique becomes necessary for survival.

Some of the best mandoline slicers on the market include the OG, the Japanese Benriner vegetable slicer; the OXO adjustable mandoline slicer, which is perfect for beginners; and the Microplane adjustable mandoline slicer. If you're a thrifter, you might even be able to find a used one in a second-hand store, as many would-be kitchen experts end up donating their mandolines because they don't feel comfortable using them. Read on if you don't want to end up in that camp.