How To Use A Mandoline Slicer Without Losing A Fingertip
Though a mandoline slicer may sound like a cross between a musical instrument and a piece of gym equipment, it's actually one of the most valuable tools every cook should have in their kitchen drawer. That being said, few know how to use a mandoline slicer safely and correctly. Thankfully, our guide is here to break it all down for you, step by step.
Mandoline slicers are as necessary for making viral TikTok cucumber salads as they are for slicing meats for sandwiches. They also make the prettiest onion slices, can fake a julienne dice, and so much more — but all that convenience comes at a steep price. In 2011 alone, nearly 22,000 people ended up in the emergency room due to cuts from slicers and choppers like the mandoline. With an extremely sharp device like this, learning proper technique becomes necessary for survival.
Some of the best mandoline slicers on the market include the OG, the Japanese Benriner vegetable slicer; the OXO adjustable mandoline slicer, which is perfect for beginners; and the Microplane adjustable mandoline slicer. If you're a thrifter, you might even be able to find a used one in a second-hand store, as many would-be kitchen experts end up donating their mandolines because they don't feel comfortable using them. Read on if you don't want to end up in that camp.
What you need
To properly use a mandoline slicer without hurting yourself, you will need a mandoline slicer with a hand guard and a cutting board. The mandatory tools are:
- Mandoline slicer – we love this one from Benriner. It's a Japanese classic that has barely changed over the years because it's that good!
- Hand guard – this usually comes with your mandoline.
While a hand guard is great, we strongly recommend investing in a good pair of cut-resistant gloves. These are worn on your hand and do a much better job at protecting the pads of your fingers. They still leave your hand nimble enough to hand small pieces, as well as soft items like tomatoes that the hand guard tends to squish.
Position your mandoline
To properly begin slicing with a mandoline, you first need to position your mandoline slicer on a stable, flat surface. A cutting board on a table is ideal. Make sure the mandoline is secure and will not slip during use.
Use a hand guard
When getting ready to use the mandoline, always use the hand guard that comes with the mandoline as much as possible. This will help secure the food in place and keep your fingers at a safe distance from the blade.
If you're not sure what we're referring to, a mandoline hand guard is a plastic attachment that is meant to go between your fingers and the food you're cutting. It is designed to hold food in place, all the while protecting your fingers from coming in contact with the blade. If your mandoline has no hand guard, you lost yours, or simply find it too bulky, there are some external hand guards you can purchase.
Attach or hold the guard firmly on the food item you want to slice. If the food is too long and has no easy spot to insert the guard, cut off the top.
Wear cut-resistant gloves
If available, wear cut-resistant gloves for extra protection. I love these gloves sold by NoCry. Cut-resistant gloves were a major game changer for me when I first discovered them. They have enabled me to feel much more secure while using a mandoline, and they allowed me to skip the hand guard when working with particularly misshapen or slippery foods, like green onions. However, remember that cut-resistant gloves do not make you impervious to harm (whatever you do, don't try to cut yourself on purpose to test them). Exercise caution and common sense, and they'll provide an extra layer of defense against the sharp mandoline blade.
Exert controlled pressure in smooth movements
When ready to cut, hold the mandoline by the handle with the non-dominant hand. Hold the food item with the guard or gloves and slide it evenly down the blade using smooth, controlled motions. Keep your fingers away from the blade at all times, and never slice without gloves or the hand guard.
Stop in time
When you reach the end of the food item and it becomes too small to hold safely, stop slicing. Don't try to be a hero by getting that last bit of carrot sliced by hand, as you'll likely end up losing a part of yours.
Keep it clean
Clean the mandoline carefully after use, handling the blade with caution. Dry it carefully and store it in a cool place away from the sun. This will help keep the blade sharp over time. As dull blades are actually more dangerous than sharp ones, it'll help protect your precious extremities and allow you to use your mandoline safely longer.