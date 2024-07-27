The Best Pan For Caramelizing Onions

Caramelizing onions is one of those kitchen tasks that's easy to write off as a chore you don't have time for. Like roasting garlic, the process is time-consuming and requires hanging out over a hot stove for more than a few minutes. But also like roasting pungent garlic, there's a huge payoff waiting for you at the end. The task of caramelizing the regular old onion pays off in spades with big, rich flavor that makes culinary triumphs like a heavenly French onion soup possible.

Done wrong, though, and you can spend an hour in the kitchen only to wind up with a disappointing mass of burnt, crispy onions. Important as it is to know which onions to use, how to slice 'em, the correct heat and prep methods, etc., the vital first rule for successful caramelized onions has to do with the pan you cook them in. No surprises, but it's the trusty cast iron skillet that rises to the top of the list.

A mainstay in kitchens for hundreds of years, one might argue that no kitchen tool is more valuable than a well-seasoned, slick cast iron skillet, which can handle anything from pancakes to cornbread and will perfectly caramelize onions into a soft, sweetened pile of goodness. Cast iron is king because a well-sized pan can handle the piles of onions, cook them evenly with uniform heat distribution, and allow for a layer of fond to stick to the pan — which is a very good thing.

