Texas Roadhouse New York Strip Has A Secret Advantage Over Longhorn Steakhouse's

The New York strip is a tasty piece of beef that legendary chef Jacque Pépin once famously called his favorite steak cut due to its ideal fat ratio. It's got a great balance of flavor, juiciness, and tenderness, and because it isn't as expensive as premium cuts, such as a filet mignon or porterhouse, it's also pretty good value for money. That last point is probably why it's a popular order at affordable steak spots, including Texas Roadhouse and Longhorn Steakhouse.

As for which does it better between the two, Texas Roadhouse gets the edge for its New York strip in our head-to-head comparisons of Texas Roadhouse and Longhorn Steakhouse steaks. In terms of quality, we got what we expected from both restaurants: A flavorful, well-seasoned steak that doesn't have as much marbling as pricier cuts, but was nonetheless satisfyingly tender. Texas Roadhouse won us over for the slightest of reasons — it offers a size that was a little bit thicker and just a tad less expensive.

It's something we should've seen coming. The New York strip was firmly middle-of-the-pack in our Texas Roadhouse steak rankings, but it was good enough to be the best affordable steak on its menu. On the other hand, the cut ranked sixth out of seven in our Longhorn Steakhouse steak rankings. Given how close the overall ratings were in our head-to-head, however, it's easy to understand why the small differences between each restaurant's New York strips mattered so much.