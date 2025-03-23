Texas Roadhouse Vs Longhorn: Who Sells The Better-Quality Steak?

If you want a mouthwatering steak without requiring a reservation or fancy tie, a neighborhood steakhouse like Texas Roadhouse or LongHorn is perfect. While both restaurants have a broad menu with delicious mains, sides, and desserts, the steak lineup is what really gets a lot of happy patrons in the door.

Texas Roadhouse prides itself on offering great food and service since 1993, describing both as "legendary." The kitchen cuts steaks fresh each day and many of the sides are made in-house as well. Customers can even pick out their exact steak from the case at the front of the restaurant, then enjoy it prepared exactly how they like it. Some of the best Texas Roadhouse steak options include massive Porterhouse t-bones and tender filets. Meanwhile, LongHorn Steakhouse has been master of the grill since 1981 and focuses on steaks. Each one is cut to order and grilled with signature seasoning blends. The best LongHorn Steakhouse steaks, such as the Outlaw ribeye and fire-grilled t-bone, are tender and full of bold flavor thanks to the seasonings added.

We went to both spots and tried a selection of their steaks to find out which one sells the better-quality cut. The two restaurants feature many similar favorites, such as ribeye, filet, and t-bones, but put their own blend of seasonings and extras on top.