One Of The Worst Whiskeys Of All Time Tastes Like Corn Dogs And Comes In An Oil Can (Seriously)
Of all the pro tips floating around online on how to best enjoy whiskey, most people seem to miss the most obvious advice: Don't buy bad whiskey. You might be educated on all the terms you should know when buying a bottle, but none of that matters if you still somehow decide to spend money on the worst-reviewed whiskeys available. Trust us, there are a lot of bad whiskeys out there. According to reviews, one of the worst whiskeys of all time comes from Stillhouse, which comes dubiously packaged in an oil can instead of a bottle.
According to one reviewer at Whiskey Sidekick, it tastes like a "corn dog in a can." It didn't do too well on the nose, either — they described the smell as being a combination of popcorn-flavored jelly beans and Fritos. We also didn't like it much, comparing it to paint thinner. It's possible, however, that Stillhouse gets a bad rap because people don't know the best ways to drink it. If you're bold enough to give Stillhouse a try, adding it to corn-based cocktails might be a good starting point. You could also mix it with soda, a simple whiskey pairing that Stillhouse endorses since its website features a cocktail recipe that mixes its whiskey with root beer. It's not too far-fetched an idea, either, especially since Mountain Dew was originally developed to be a whiskey mixer.
Why Stillhouse's whiskey gets bad reviews
What most of us picture when we hear the word "whiskey" is an amber-colored liquid brimming with complexity, both on the nose and on the palate. Stillhouse whiskey is completely colorless, so it immediately raises a couple of yellow flags. Those flags quickly turn to red when you take a whiff of it and smell oily corn, ethanol, and little else.
Look at the label, however, and you see that Stillhouse is a different type of whiskey from most of what's out there. It's an American corn whiskey, which is a just few steps (and several legal concerns) away from moonshine. It's just not meant to be evaluated the same way more popular whiskeys are. Corn whiskeys are typically unaged, which explains why it's clear (other whiskeys get their coloration from, in part, the barrels they age in). The plainness of its aroma comes from the fact that it's made from 100% corn, so there really isn't much beyond the sweetness and alcohol.
This doesn't make it good; it just means that tasting it doesn't quite follow the same rules as more traditional whiskeys. For one thing, Stillhouse packages it in a stainless steel can so it chills faster, implying it's best served cold (other whiskeys can be enjoyed at room temperature). If you want to know if it's actually good or not, just try it yourself — although it might be good to keep expectations low.