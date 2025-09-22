One Of The Worst Whiskeys Of All Time Tastes Like Corn Dogs And Comes In An Oil Can (Seriously)

What most of us picture when we hear the word "whiskey" is an amber-colored liquid brimming with complexity, both on the nose and on the palate. Stillhouse whiskey is completely colorless, so it immediately raises a couple of yellow flags. Those flags quickly turn to red when you take a whiff of it and smell oily corn, ethanol, and little else.

Look at the label, however, and you see that Stillhouse is a different type of whiskey from most of what's out there. It's an American corn whiskey, which is a just few steps (and several legal concerns) away from moonshine. It's just not meant to be evaluated the same way more popular whiskeys are. Corn whiskeys are typically unaged, which explains why it's clear (other whiskeys get their coloration from, in part, the barrels they age in). The plainness of its aroma comes from the fact that it's made from 100% corn, so there really isn't much beyond the sweetness and alcohol.

This doesn't make it good; it just means that tasting it doesn't quite follow the same rules as more traditional whiskeys. For one thing, Stillhouse packages it in a stainless steel can so it chills faster, implying it's best served cold (other whiskeys can be enjoyed at room temperature). If you want to know if it's actually good or not, just try it yourself — although it might be good to keep expectations low.