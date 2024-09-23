Corn Is The Unexpected Ingredient Your Cocktails Need

A different avenue unique to corn is developing a corn stock for your cocktails. When you cut corn from the cob, it releases a milky substance. To create a stock, you can boil the kernels, cobs, and the milk you've scraped off together, then once again reduce, strain, and cool. Try combining this corn stock with corn simple syrup, vodka, ginger beer, and a dash each of cayenne and black pepper for a spicy, corn-forward libation.

Another option is to give your corn kernels a thorough muddle. Add herbs like cilantro or mint, plus a dash of sweetness with honey or agave, to create the base of an herbaceous margarita. Or take it a step further with the help of the grill. By charring the corn before muddling the crisped kernels with mezcal, you'll get a super smoky spirit to slowly sip.

Leaving moonshine and corn-based whiskey aside, a different, fool-proof path on your corn cocktail journey can be found at the liquor store in Nixta Licor de Elote. The distillers at Nixta both macerate and nixtamalize cacahuazintle corn from Central Mexico to create a sweet yet savory corn liquor. Add this versatile spirit to whiskey on the rocks to up its caramel notes or try mixing in some bitters for a corn-forward old fashioned. The unique shape of the bottle alone (it looks like a de-husked cob) might be reason enough to keep it on your shelf.

No matter how you choose to use it, consider corn the perfect cocktail ingredient to incorporate when hosting your next happy hour. Just drink responsibly and don't get too shucked up.