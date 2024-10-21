15 Worst Whiskeys Of All Time

There are a ton of lists out there that offer all kinds of opinions on the very best whiskeys from around the world. Chowhound's list of must-know whiskey brands for beginners gives a shout-out to classic staples like Crown Royal, Knob Creek, and Buffalo Trace, which are all stellar choices. But what should you actively avoid at all costs?

That, it turns out, is tough. Taste is subjective, after all, and even if they're not the best on paper, they still might be the stuff of fond memories (For this writer, that's Black Velvet, and memories of a whiskey shared with Dad).

So, how did we put together our list? For starters, we reached out to Forbes contributor Mark Littler, who's also the owner and editor-in-chief of The Whiskey Wash. He gave us some invaluable insight into a few rarities: Objectively bad whiskeys. We also started with some personal experience, then headed out to find some of the whiskeys that were almost universally panned. Some are mass-market staples that have much better alternatives out there, others have faded into obscurity, and one made our list for the most surprising reason — a bizarre dose of racism. Let's talk about terrible whiskey.