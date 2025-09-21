How To Order Whiskey Besides 'Neat' And 'On The Rocks'
There are so many different kinds of whiskey out there –- bourbon, Scotch, you name it. Likewise, there are also a bunch of different ways you can order said whiskeys. But despite this fact, you'll almost always see whiskey being ordered "neat" (aka in a glass without anything else at all) or "on the rocks" (in a glass with ice). These are certainly the two most popular ways to order a whiskey besides simply ordering a cocktail or mixed drink –- but that doesn't mean they're the only ways you should know. In fact, according to our expert, there are some crucial specifications to keep in mind.
Deena Sayers, the Beverage Director of New York's The Stand, has experimented with her fair share of whiskeys in crafting some exceptional cocktail selections. She says that when it comes to ordering whiskey, it's all about controlling the amount of dilution that goes in your glass. As such, she says that "you can order whiskey with your preference for the number of ice cubes, or ask for a side of water so you can adjust the dilution yourself." This method is a good way to see for yourself how water and/or ice alters your whiskey, and is a far better way to cool your liquor as opposed to chilling the glass or bottle beforehand.
Why does the water and ice matter so much?
You might think that drinking a whiskey neat is the "proper" way to drink whiskey, since you're not letting any other ingredient adulterate the taste of the spirit itself. But, in spite of this idea, there's no one "correct" way to drink whiskey, and in fact you can definitely make the case to include dilution of some kind. As Sayers implied, the dilution in your whiskey matters a great deal. This is because dilution, even as little as a few drops of water, can really open up the profile of your whiskey, broadening the flavor evolution without making it too thin. This is why you'll sometimes see whiskey served with a small amount of water on the side.
But with all that said, it must be stressed that the only "correct" way to drink whiskey is however you get the most enjoyment — and this is true no matter what kind of whiskey you drink. "It's all personal preference — there's no right or wrong way to drink whiskey," Sayers says. "The best way is whatever makes you enjoy it most." So experiment with these different ordering specs and let your own palate decide.