How To Order Whiskey Besides 'Neat' And 'On The Rocks'

There are so many different kinds of whiskey out there –- bourbon, Scotch, you name it. Likewise, there are also a bunch of different ways you can order said whiskeys. But despite this fact, you'll almost always see whiskey being ordered "neat" (aka in a glass without anything else at all) or "on the rocks" (in a glass with ice). These are certainly the two most popular ways to order a whiskey besides simply ordering a cocktail or mixed drink –- but that doesn't mean they're the only ways you should know. In fact, according to our expert, there are some crucial specifications to keep in mind.

Deena Sayers, the Beverage Director of New York's The Stand, has experimented with her fair share of whiskeys in crafting some exceptional cocktail selections. She says that when it comes to ordering whiskey, it's all about controlling the amount of dilution that goes in your glass. As such, she says that "you can order whiskey with your preference for the number of ice cubes, or ask for a side of water so you can adjust the dilution yourself." This method is a good way to see for yourself how water and/or ice alters your whiskey, and is a far better way to cool your liquor as opposed to chilling the glass or bottle beforehand.