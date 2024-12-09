Why People Serve Whiskey With A Few Drops Of Water

Whiskey is often the subject of sad country ballads and is a popular liquor globally, from Japan to Scotland to the southern United States — and there's a lengthy debate on the best way to enjoy it. There's an entire culture of taste connoisseurs who barrel-pick whiskey for the ultimate sip. It takes a lot of hard work to distill the beverage into the smooth brown drink we enjoy today. So if you see a bartender dropping a little water into your Old No.7, don't be alarmed — they're not trying to cheap out by cutting your drink. In fact, they're actually doing you a favor. Putting a couple of drops of water into whiskey can improve how you receive the taste.

"Adding a drop of water to a whiskey you've already tried neat is a great way to explore more of its character," said Adam Edwards, National Brand Ambassador at Heaven's Door distillery in Kentucky. His brand knows all the ins and outs of the business, and he was happy to share some knowledge with Chowhound. It's quite common for whiskey enjoyers to put the drops in their glass, and there's a scientific reason behind the practice. Just be careful to avoid the mistake of diluting your whiskey when making whiskey-based cocktails.