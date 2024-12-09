Why People Serve Whiskey With A Few Drops Of Water
Whiskey is often the subject of sad country ballads and is a popular liquor globally, from Japan to Scotland to the southern United States — and there's a lengthy debate on the best way to enjoy it. There's an entire culture of taste connoisseurs who barrel-pick whiskey for the ultimate sip. It takes a lot of hard work to distill the beverage into the smooth brown drink we enjoy today. So if you see a bartender dropping a little water into your Old No.7, don't be alarmed — they're not trying to cheap out by cutting your drink. In fact, they're actually doing you a favor. Putting a couple of drops of water into whiskey can improve how you receive the taste.
"Adding a drop of water to a whiskey you've already tried neat is a great way to explore more of its character," said Adam Edwards, National Brand Ambassador at Heaven's Door distillery in Kentucky. His brand knows all the ins and outs of the business, and he was happy to share some knowledge with Chowhound. It's quite common for whiskey enjoyers to put the drops in their glass, and there's a scientific reason behind the practice. Just be careful to avoid the mistake of diluting your whiskey when making whiskey-based cocktails.
The science of adding water to whiskey
Adam Edwards informed us that there are a lot of compounds in a dram of whiskey and that the lipids and oils are a source of flavor. The esters and oils/lipids can contribute subtle fruity notes like banana, apple, and tropical fruit to the drink. Oil and water are incompatible, which is at the crux of the water drop strategy. Water makes the oil separate, increasing our ability to taste those extra flavors. "These oils will react in a substantial way when [water is] added, by spreading out and exposing more of these volatile chains of flavors and textures," Edwards said.
Water opens up the aromas in whiskey by disrupting the surface tension, causing ethanol molecules to rise to the top. To get the most success from the water drop method, order your drink neat instead of on the rocks. Ice will melt into your liquor, potentially ruining the perfect balance that comes from adding a few drops of water to pure whiskey. Some people claim that water reduces the burn, but too much might overly dilute the taste. The perfect water-to-whiskey ratio is subjective, so it'll be best to add it gradually, starting with less than you think you need.