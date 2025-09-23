Why It's Actually Tricky To Make Dim Sum Vegan

Dim sum, which consists of small plates traditionally served at brunch, is a uniquely fun and indulgent kind of Chinese meal. One dim sum outing could mean digging into BBQ pork buns (cha siu bao), shrimp dumplings (har gow), and shumai, plus many other iconic dishes, such as chicken feet and egg tarts. Unfortunately, unlike more modifiable cuisines, dim sum isn't really designed for diners with dietary restrictions, especially those who avoid animal products. If you live a vegan lifestyle, you may end up disappointed at dim sum restaurants, staring longingly at overflowing carts of inaccessible food. So why is dim sum so tricky to adapt to vegan diets?

To find out, Chowhound exclusively spoke with Ed Harris, the executive chef at vegan stir-fry restaurant Stir House in Atlanta, Georgia. According to Harris, it's notoriously difficult to translate the right texture of dim sum into a vegan-friendly meal. Many dim sum dishes are known for their "QQ," an East Asian term for the springy bounce inherent in foods like dumplings and buns. "Flavor is usually easier to dial in," he says, since "you can build umami with seasonings, marinades, and sauces." However, "traditional dim sum often relies on meat or seafood for that bounce, chew, or delicate flake. In a vegan version, you need to recreate those sensations without the original proteins." For those determined to vegan-ize dim sum, Harris recommends "experimenting with ingredients like wheat gluten for chew, konjac or tapioca starch for springiness, mushrooms for meatiness, and layered vegetables for crunch or softness."