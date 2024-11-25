The Easy-To-Make Mistake You Need To Avoid When Turning Vegetarian Recipes Vegan

Gone are the days of sad side dishes and bland tofu concoctions — these days, foodies who have eliminated meat from their diets have a bevy of delicious alternative proteins and flavorful plant-based recipes to choose from. However, though they both avoid meat, there can be a world of difference between a vegan and a vegetarian diet. While vegetarians may still consume animal byproducts like milk, cheese, and eggs, vegans steer clear of these foods entirely, which means that even the most well-intentioned vegetarian dish might not be suitable for the vegan guests at your dinner party.

If you're just starting to get the hang of vegetarian cooking, you might be intimidated by veganism. However, by avoiding a simple mistake, you'll be cooking like a plant-based pro in no time. It might seem easy to turn a vegetarian recipe vegan, but the alterations do require some finesse. To help break down the secrets to great vegan cuisine, Chowhound turned to chef Priyanka Naik, a cookbook author, Food Network champion, and TV host, who takes an eco-friendly, plant-based approach to South Asian cuisine.

According to Naik, the number one mistake to avoid when converting a vegetarian recipe to a vegan one is "just [substituting] dairy or egg elements with equivalent amounts or direct match products." Instead of making one-to-one substitutions, she recommends that home cooks instead consider the specific textures and flavors they are trying to achieve, and adjust their ingredients accordingly.