What Are The Perks Of Buying A Dishwasher From Costco?

Costco Direct offers a lot of benefits, with three of the best perks when you buy a dishwasher being that you get free delivery, free installation, and free haul-away service for your old dishwasher. That is, when your purchase is made online. If you go into a warehouse and buy the appliance in person, you have to haul it home and arrange for the other services yourself. If the model you want is available both in-store and online, check it out in person first, but make the actual purchase on the website if you want the free services.

If you are having the dishwasher delivered, you'll need to ensure the shut-off valve to the water supply line for your kitchen is on the same floor as the installation site. You might also have to wait to use the appliance, as delivery and installation are done by different contractors. Keep any receipts or emails about all the services you arranged for. One customer reported that the people who delivered her appliances didn't have orders to haul away the old ones even though she had a confirmation email that included haul-away service.

Before making your purchase, walk the length of the delivery path through your property and measure every single doorway, gate, and hallway that the dishwasher will have to travel through. Ensure that the path from the driveway or street all the way to your kitchen counter is wide enough for the dishwasher to get through.