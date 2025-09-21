What Are The Perks Of Buying A Dishwasher From Costco?
Older appliances often seem to outlast newer ones, and that has led people to hang onto appliances like dishwashers for as long as possible. On one hand, this makes sense. You want to get as much use out of an appliance as possible before spending money on another one. On the other hand, hanging onto an appliance for too long means you miss out on technological improvements. New dishwashers are much more efficient in terms of water and energy use, especially if they have ENERGY STAR certification. In this case, replacing a very old dishwasher could be a good move even if you think you can get another year or so out of it.
If you're a Costco member, then the warehouse's selection of dishwashers may come to mind. The company offers several perks when you buy kitchen appliances through its warehouses and website, which makes buying the dishwasher from Costco all the more attractive. However, the perks do have limitations, and you need to know what they are in order to get the best possible deal.
Free home delivery, installation, and haul-away (with a few caveats)
Costco Direct offers a lot of benefits, with three of the best perks when you buy a dishwasher being that you get free delivery, free installation, and free haul-away service for your old dishwasher. That is, when your purchase is made online. If you go into a warehouse and buy the appliance in person, you have to haul it home and arrange for the other services yourself. If the model you want is available both in-store and online, check it out in person first, but make the actual purchase on the website if you want the free services.
If you are having the dishwasher delivered, you'll need to ensure the shut-off valve to the water supply line for your kitchen is on the same floor as the installation site. You might also have to wait to use the appliance, as delivery and installation are done by different contractors. Keep any receipts or emails about all the services you arranged for. One customer reported that the people who delivered her appliances didn't have orders to haul away the old ones even though she had a confirmation email that included haul-away service.
Before making your purchase, walk the length of the delivery path through your property and measure every single doorway, gate, and hallway that the dishwasher will have to travel through. Ensure that the path from the driveway or street all the way to your kitchen counter is wide enough for the dishwasher to get through.
A free warranty extension
Purchasing a dishwasher or any major appliance at Costco gets you a bit more warranty protection for free. Costco basically adds extra time onto the manufacturer warranty so that you get a total of two years of protection as part of your purchase. The initial part of the warranty is still handled by the manufacturer, but after that time is up, Costco takes over. You can buy additional warranty protection for another three years through Allstate when you make your purchase. As of mid-September of 2025, these extra warranties have prices ranging from $90 to $400. Some cover only one appliance, while others are meant for kitchen appliance bundles.
Customer experiences with the warranties (at least those reported online) are mixed, mainly due to issues with the manufacturer's chosen contractors. One person reported getting the runaround for dryer repair, while another said repairs went just fine, albeit slowly. That person's dishwasher repair took a month to complete but went smoothly otherwise. Reaction to the Allstate plans is likewise mixed, although many report still getting the extended warranty plan due to the high cost of repairs nowadays.
The 90-day return policy
The 90-day return policy that Costco offers on major appliances also covers dishwashers, so if you end up being unhappy with your purchase in that timeframe, you're in luck. Mostly. If you bought the dishwasher online and had it delivered, Costco will work with you to arrange for a contractor to pick it up. If you bought the dishwasher in person, however, guess who gets to bring it back to the warehouse? You'll still be eligible for the 90-day return period, of course, but you will have to lug the appliance all the way back yourself, which might not make you feel that lucky.
Be aware that the 90-day return policy is firm. Costco will grant rare exceptions if its Technical and Warranty Services department deems a later return to be justified, but you shouldn't count on getting that approval. It's also possible that if you're using the warranty for repair work, the manufacturer may decide that it's better to replace the faulty appliance with a new one. Again, though, these are rare exceptions. You'll need to decide before the 90 days are up whether you want to return the dishwasher or not.
30-day price adjustments
Costco is aware that seeing the price on something drop right after you just bought it is really annoying, so the company offers a price adjustment within 30 days of the date you purchased the appliance. Costco won't match prices outside of Costco warehouses or the website, and it will match only the same types of prices, meaning online with online and warehouse with warehouse but not online with warehouse or vice versa. And Costco always reserves the right to not issue a price adjustment.
Customer experience with the price match has been generally positive, although a number of people have noticed and shared some quirks of the program. One person said they found out that an adjustment for warehouse prices has to be done at the warehouse you actually saw the price drop at and that the item still has to be in stock. Some have claimed they didn't need a receipt, while others said they did need one, so hang onto your Costco receipts for the next month just in case. And others have suggested that price adjustments for online purchases may be faster if you call Costco rather than using the online request form.
Help from Costco's tech support
Sometimes a dishwasher doesn't totally break. Instead, it acts up in a way that you can't figure out. Or maybe it appears damaged, but you think you might be able to solve it yourself with just a little help. It might not seem serious enough to warrant calling about the warranty or returning the appliance, so you wait and see or search online for an answer. In the meantime, you've got a dishwasher that isn't functioning that well. You shouldn't have to live with a temperamental dishwasher, so Costco offers yet another perk if you buy it from the company: free tech support through the Technical and Warranty Services department.
Costco has both online and over-the-phone troubleshooting assistance, after which its representatives can help you start a repair claim. When something first happens with the dishwasher, look at Costco's website for a list of answers to common troubleshooting questions. If those don't help, contact Technical and Warranty Services. If the people there can't help, they'll help you set up a repair, and then you'll deal with the manufacturer unless the warranty is in its extended phase.
Bundled appliances for more savings
If you're thinking about getting more appliances for your kitchen, you might want to look for them at the same time that you buy your dishwasher. Costco sells a number of appliance bundles that are priced at a discount. Instead of buying three separate appliances for specific prices, a bundle with all three could cost a few hundred dollars less than the total you'd pay if you bought the three at different times.
Some customers have actually worried about the lower prices, wondering if the appliances that Costco sold were somehow of lower quality than ones sold at other stores for higher prices. However, others have pointed out that there's no benefit for a manufacturer to create a slightly lower-quality version of the same model for just one warehouse store. One thing you might keep in mind is that the appliances in each bundle come from the same manufacturer (a dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove all from Samsung, for example). You won't be able to mix and match brands to get your preferred models as part of the bundles, so you could end up with an appliance or two that aren't the best fit for your life. Plus, there are even some kitchen appliances at Costco that reviewers suggest avoiding completely.