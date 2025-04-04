10 Things You Need To Know About Costco Direct

Warehouse club models are nothing new for American shoppers, but that doesn't mean they lack panache. Since its official open in the early 1980s, Costco has become a major competitor in the big-box retail landscape and helped revolutionize the modern-day warehouse club model. Now, the popular storefront brand has rolled out an additional benefit for members to save dollars: Costco Direct. As a fully online counterpart to existing perks, Costco Direct is the next evolution in the franchise's offerings to long-term shoppers.

Based on purchased, tiered memberships, Costco offers large quantities of high-quality products at overall discounted rates. Streamlined operations, bulk purchasing, and minimal store expenses optimize price efficiencies and allow purchasers to spend less while taking home more. Since a significant portion of its revenue comes through paid memberships, Costco can consistently provide discounted access to every-day and specialized products that are regularly pricier at other stores.

On top of lower fuel costs, travel savings, and prescription discounts, Costco members will now be able to mix and match much larger single and bulk products through Costco Direct for astronomical year-long savings. For fans of the brand, here are 10 must-know facts about taking advantage of this new Costco benefit to its fullest.