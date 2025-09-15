The Smart Bar Stool Advice That Takes A Small Kitchen From Cluttered To Cozy

One kitchen island trend we're in love with is setting them up with bar stools. It transforms plain workspaces into functionally decorated islands meant for meals and conversations, instantly making small kitchens feel warmer and more welcoming. That coziness can quickly turn into clutter with a few bad decisions, however. Chowhound asked Kristin Harrison, the founder, principal designer, and creative director at Georgia & Hunt Design House, what the most common mistake people make when zhuzhing a kitchen up with bar stools. Her answer was surprisingly simple: We overcrowd the space.

"A lot of people try to jam in as much seating as possible, and that actually makes an area feel much smaller," Harrison explained. She recommended allocating at least 24 inches of space per stool to make sure they fit comfortably. That 24 inches should be enough to give your guests room to move around without anybody knocking elbows when eating. To get things just right, you'll also need to take both the size of your kitchen island and the stools themselves into consideration.

"If an island is 60 inches wide, and the barstools are 20 inches wide, that doesn't mean you should buy three barstools. That means you should only buy two barstools to make sure that each person has 24 inches of space to sit and move comfortably," Harrison said. Wider seats in smaller spaces will be heavier on the eye, so make sure you adjust accordingly. Two 24-inch stools at a 48-inch island will look a lot more cluttered than two 20-inch stools in the same spot.